Over 40 people killed in attacks on 2 villages in Burkina Faso

Forty-three people were killed in attacks on two villages in Burkina Faso, government spokesman Remis Dandjinou said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, 43 people became victims [of the attacks]. Six injured were sent to Ouahigouya Regional Hospital," the spokesman said, as quoted by the Koaci news website.

According to the website, the incident took place in the country's Barga department in the Nord region on Sunday. The attackers remain unknown.

The northern part of the West African country has for years been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda* and Daesh* terrorist organisations.

Last month, unknown assailants attacked a village in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 24 people. Another 18 people were injured in the attack and some were kidnapped.