G20 will not issue statement after Monday's call
The Group of 20 will not issue a statement after Monday’s emergency teleconference for finance authorities, a G20 source said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The talks are scheduled for 1100 GMT, according to the published agenda of French finance chief Bruno Le Maire. They come as the G20 faces pressure take coordinated action against the spread of coronavirus.
