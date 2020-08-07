Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 710,000
Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 710,000 on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 18,908,111, with deaths reaching 710,318 as of 3:34 p.m. (1934 GMT), the CSSE data showed.
The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 4,864,151 and 159,600 respectively, followed by Brazil with 2,859,073 cases and 97,256 deaths.
Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, India, Italy and France.
