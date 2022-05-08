Indian PM chairs NEP review meeting, bats for hybrid education system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. He said the policy was aimed at removing language hurdles in the path of learning, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

His comments came amid recent language wars, with a section of South Indian politicians questioning the supremacy of Hindi over other languages.

Noting that the NEP was being implemented to ensure access, equity, inclusivity and quality in education, the PM said, “From special efforts to track out-of-school children and bring them back into the mainstream to introducing multiple entry and exit in higher education, many transformative reforms have been initiated which will define the progress of the country as we enter the ‘amrit kaal’.”

It was stated at the meeting that the National Curriculum Framework was being drafted under the guidance of the National Steering Committee.

“The work is in progress,” a government statement said, adding even toy-based pedagogy was being adopted for better learning outcomes in children.

The PM said the hybrid system of online and offline learning should be developed to avoid overexposure of technology to schoolchildren.

“Multilinguality is being promoted to remove language-related hurdles in academic attainment,” the PM said.

It was mentioned during the meeting that the National Higher Education Qualification Framework was in the advanced stage of preparation and the UGC was also revising the existing “Curriculum Framework and Credit System for Undergraduate Programme.”

Importantly, the meeting took stock of the UGC notification on open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes regulations under which 59 higher educational institutions (HEI) were offering 351 full-fledged online programmes and 86 HEIs were offering 1,081 ODL programmes.