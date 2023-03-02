IAEA chief to meet with Iranian president in Tehran on March 4

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is planning to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his March 4 visit to Tehran in order to "relaunch the dialogue" on the Iranian nuclear deal, the Euronews TV channel reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to its diplomatic source, Grossi "made it clear he would only go to the Iranian capital on the condition that he could speak with the president." Against the background of worsening cooperation, the IAEA chief "wants to have the opportunity to restart the relationship at the highest level."

The meeting is supposed to take place in the morning while in the evening Grossi should return to Vienna.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Fars news agency reported that Grossi would arrive in Tehran on the evening of March 3. The news agency noted that he would hold "high-level meetings" without providing further details.