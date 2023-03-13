Brendan Fraser wins Oscar for best actor

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar Sunday night for best actor Sunday night for his performance in "The Whale," kicking off a new era for the once ubiquitous '90s star who became largely absent from the big screen for much of the last decade, Trend reports citing abc13.

"I started in this business 30 years ago," an emotional Fraser said. "Things didn't come easily to me but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped."

The crowd at the Dolby Theater erupted in what seemed like one of the loudest ovations of the night when he was announced.

"I just wanted to say thank you for this acknowledgment," Fraser said.

Fraser, the 54-year-old former action star known for "The Mummy" and "George of the Jungle," doesn't mind that people have called his turn a "comeback." But it's not the word he'd choose.