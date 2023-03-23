IOC to discuss return of Russia, Belarus to int’l tournaments on March 28

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to discuss on March 28 an issue of athletes’ participation representing Russia and Belarus in international tournaments, the IOC press office announced in a statement on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The IOC Executive Board (EB) convenes for its meeting on March 28-30.

"On the first day, the IOC EB will discuss the conclusions and review the feedback from a series of consultation calls held with IOC Members, National Olympic Committees (NOCs), International Federations (IFs) and athletes’ representatives on the topic of solidarity with Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and the status of athletes from these countries," the statement reads.