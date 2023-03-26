Grossi to travel to Zaporozhye NPP next week

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant next week to assess the safety and security situation at the facility and to underscore the urgent need to protect it during the ongoing military conflict, the IAEA said in a statement on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I’ve decided to travel again to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to see for myself how the situation has evolved since September (Grossi’s latest visit to the NPP was on September 1, 2022) and to talk to those operating the facility in these unprecedented and very difficult circumstances," the statement quoted Grossi as saying.