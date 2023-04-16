Nearly 2,000 evacuated as forest fire under control in SW China

Nearly 2,000 residents were evacuated as a forest fire in southwest China's Yunnan Province had been put under control by Saturday noon, local firefighters said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Over 4,000 people joined the firefighting efforts with the help of 280 fire engines and three helicopters, according to the firefighting headquarters in the city of Yuxi.

The headquarters said that by Saturday noon, the fire in Jiangchuan District had been extinguished, while that in Hongta District had also been controlled.

The forest fire broke out Tuesday in a township in Jiangchuan District and then spread to nearby areas.

On Saturday, the Yunnan Meteorological Service issued this year's first red alert for forest fire as hot and dry weather is forecast in seven cities and prefectures in the next five days.