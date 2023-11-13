EU calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The European Union has called for a humanitarian pause in Gaza, Trend reports.

This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The statement noted that the EU is seriously concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The EU joins calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the creation of humanitarian corridors, including increased capacity at border crossings and a dedicated maritime route, so that humanitarian aid can safely reach the people of Gaza,” the EU high representative said.

The statement notes that the EU recognizes Israel's right to self-defense.