European Council approves enlargement conclusions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The European Council has approved conclusions on enlargement for the six Western Balkans partners, Türkiye and – for the first time - Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, Trend reports.

"The Council takes good note of the Communication from the Commission of 8 November 2023 on the EU Enlargement Policy including the reports on Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Türkiye, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova (hereinafter: Moldova) and Georgia.

The Council reaffirms its commitment to enlargement in line with the renewed consensus on enlargement approved by the European Council in December 2006 and subsequent Council and European Council conclusions. In line with previous Council conclusions, and in the framework of the Copenhagen political criteria, the Council reaffirms the need for fair and

rigorous conditionality, the principle of own merits and reversibility. The Council stresses the importance of ensuring that the EU can maintain and deepen its own development, including its capacity to integrate new members. The Council continues to expect partners to take ownership and demonstrate the credibility of their commitments and political will through the implementation of necessary reforms and tangible progress on the fundamentals," the statement said.