Vatican elects new Pope (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. ​A fresh face has taken the reins in the Vatican, as a new Pope has been elected, Trend reports.

White smoke has risen from the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, signaling the election of a new Pope.

White smoke traditionally indicates that a consensus has been reached among the cardinals. Prior to this, black smoke was seen twice, showing failed attempts to elect a new pontiff.

Following the death of Pope Francis, four cardinals were in the running for the papacy.

One of the main contenders was Archbishop Luis Antonio Tagle from Manila, Philippines. If elected, he would have been the first Asian pope in history and possibly the most liberal, according to journalists.

Other candidates included Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, known for his diplomatic efforts in resolving international conflicts; Archbishop Péter Erdő from Esztergom-Budapest, Hungary; and Peter Turkson, the former bishop of Cape Coast, who could have become the first Black pope in history.

