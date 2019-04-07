1 killed in clashes in Libyan capital

7 April 2019 05:59 (UTC+04:00)

A doctor was killed and another was injured in clashes in Libyan capital between the UN-backed government and the eastern-based military forces, which is trying to take over the city, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"As a result of violent clashes in southern Tripoli, a doctor treating victims in Wadi al-Rabee area (southern Tripoli) was killed, while another civilian was injured," Osama Ali, spokesman of the Heath Ministry's Emergency Department, told Xinhua.

The spokesman demanded ceasefire in order to allow emergency teams to reach civilians trapped in conflict areas.

Eight Tunisian nationals were trapped inside a clinic in the area, and another group were trapped in a farm, Ali added.

The state-owned General National Company said the clashes damaged power lines in southern Tripoli and caused a blackout in the area.

The military forces, led by General Khalifa Haftar, launched a military operation on Thursday to take over western Libya, particularly Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is based.

Libya is politically divided between a UN-backed government and a parallel administration allied to Khalifa Haftar. The country has been struggling to make a transition amid insecurity and chaos since the fall of its former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

