Qatar reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 146,689 in total
The Qatari health ministry on Thursday announced 209 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 146,689, official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, 167 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 143,261, while the death toll remained at 246, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.
A total of 1,306,477 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.
China and Qatar offered mutual help during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
