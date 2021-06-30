15 wounded in bomb explosion in Iraq's Baghdad
Fifteen civilians were wounded on Wednesday in a bomb explosion in a crowded area in eastern Baghdad, a source with the Interior Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The explosion occurred at the sunset when a bomb detonated in a popular marketplace in Sadr City district, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
The blast left 15 civilians wounded and caused damages to the nearby shops and stalls, the source said.
