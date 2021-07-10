Saudi Arabia approves Moderna's COVID vaccine
Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency said.
Saudi Arabia had earlier approved the use of the Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
