Egypt receives 4th German-made submarine

Egypt's naval forces received on Monday the fourth Type 209/1400 submarine from Germany, the armed forces said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The submarine, S44, the last of four submarines that Egypt ordered from Germany in 2011 and 2014, has arrived in a military base in the coastal city of Alexandria, said Tamer al-Refai, spokesman of the Egyptian armed forces.

"It will promote the naval forces' battling capabilities, maintain the economic interests in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as secure the Suez Canal navigation," he added.

Egypt received the first submarine S41 in December 2016, the second S42 in August 2017, and the third in April 2020.

"The deal signals deep cooperative relations between Egypt and Germany," al-Refai said, adding that the S44 submarine, manufactured by the German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, is an unprecedented leap that will contribute to raising Egypt's naval forces world ranking.