Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi missile and drones attack -media
The Saudi-led coalition said late on Thursday that it thwarted and destroyed four Houthi explosives-laden drones and a ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Hadi and fighting the Houthi group.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Houthis, but the group regularly launches drone and missile attacks targeting the gulf kingdom.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan will hold Armenia to account for breaches of Convention on elimination of racial discrimination - deputy minister
"Three Brothers – 2021" int'l exercises continue with participation of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan (VIDEO)
Illegal visit of French officials to Azerbaijan harms efforts to restore peace in region - FM (PHOTO)
Concert of V4 Quartet to be held during Baku Jazz Festival as opening event of the Hungarian V4 Presidency