Sixteen dead, nine injured in fire in Dubai residential building

Arab World Materials 16 April 2023 17:24 (UTC +04:00)
A residential building in Dubai's Al Ras area of Deira was engulfed by a massive fire on Saturday, killing 16 people and injuring nine others, according to authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A statement released by the Government of Dubai Media Office attributed the cause of the blaze to a lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements, saying that the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to provide a detailed report on the incident.

Firefighters responded to the scene quickly and evacuated the building. The fire was believed to have erupted on the fourth floor, said the statement.

Eyewitnesses reported significant smoke emanating from the building. A shop worker recalled hearing a loud bang, and a few people attempted to rescue the tenants but were impeded by dense smoke.

Al Ras is a heavily populated area known for its popular markets.

