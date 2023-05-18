Saudi authorities arrest 11 in possession of 55 kilos of cocaine in latest drug bust

Saudi authorities have arrested 11 people who were in possession of a total of 55.2 kilograms of cocaine, in the latest massive drug bust as the Kingdom continues to crack down on the smuggling, promotion and use of narcotics, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The group had tried to hide the cocaine in several residences in Jeddah to avoid police attention, but security surveillance uncovered their crime, Major Marwan al-Hazmi, the Official Spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), said.

Those arrested include two individuals who violated the border security system, four residents, and five Nigerian expatriates who had visitor visas, according to SPA.

The detainees were referred to the Public Prosecution for further action.