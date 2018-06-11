China's Xiaomi books $1 billion quarterly loss ahead of blockbuster IPO

11 June 2018 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi booked a first-quarter net loss of 7 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) ahead of its blockbuster initial public offering, Reuters reports.

That compares with a net loss of 43.89 billion yuan for the whole of 2017, according to its draft prospectus.

When one-off items are excluded, Xiaomi said it made a net profit of 1.04 billion yuan in the first quarter, compared with 3.9 billion yuan for the whole of 2017.

Its smartphone shipments jumped 88 percent thanks to strong growth overseas, helping Xiaomi’s revenue rise to 34 billion yuan ($5.3 billion) for the period. That compares with 114.6 billion yuan for all of last year.

Xiaomi did not reveal a fundraising target or the number of shares on offer in the filing.

It is expected to raise about $10 billion in a Hong Kong IPO that could be the largest listing globally in almost four years, sources have said.

Up to 30 percent of the offering is expected to be sold as Chinese depository receipts on the mainland, sources have also said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
UNESCAP may assist implementing Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway corridor
Economy news 12:43
Uzbekistan increasing export of agricultural products to China
Economy news 11:44
Turkey, China to discuss regional issues
Turkey 11:21
Xi Jinping: China ready to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran
China 09:08
China, Iran to step up pragmatic cooperation
China 10 June 22:18
Chinese pharmaceutical giant starts production in Ethiopia
China 10 June 19:46
Beijing ready to cooperate with Moscow to preserve Iran nuclear deal - Xi
China 10 June 10:19
China financing $5B of projects' cost in Iran’s mining sector
Economy news 10 June 09:54
China, India to promote bilateral ties from new starting point
China 9 June 18:26
Kazakhstan, China to launch new renewable energy projects
Economy news 9 June 15:09
Turkey, China ink agreement on construction of wind power plants
Oil&Gas 9 June 15:04
Kazakhstan plans to start export of high quality beef to China
Economy news 9 June 14:58
China may begin producing electric cars in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 June 14:52
China, Kazakhstan create joint investment fund
Economy news 9 June 12:44
Kazakh companies plan to enter Chinese stock exchanges
Economy news 9 June 12:43
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39
Putin and Xi Jinping make joint statement following talks
Russia 9 June 00:00
China to allocate Uzbekistan loan to construct, upgrade hydropower plants
Economy news 8 June 21:38