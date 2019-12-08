China's foreign trade up 2.4 pct in first 11 months

8 December 2019 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

China's foreign trade registered steady growth in the first 11 months of 2019 by expanding 2.4 percent year on year, the General Administration of Customs said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the period, the total foreign trade volume reached 28.5 trillion yuan (4.14 trillion U.S. dollars).

Exports climbed 4.5 percent year on year to 15.55 trillion yuan, while imports hit 12.95 trillion yuan, the data showed.

China saw its trade surplus widen by 34.9 percent year on year to 2.6 trillion yuan during the period.

