EU leaders urge Britons to back May's Brexit deal

EU leaders urged Britons to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit package as they gathered in Brussels on Sunday to formally agree a deal that faces furious opposition in the British parliament, Reuters reports.

“This is the deal,” European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters, saying he believed May would get it through parliament and ruling out big new concessions.

“Now it is time for everybody to take responsibility — everybody,” said Michel Barnier, the Frenchman who has ground out the withdrawal treaty over the past 18 months.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news