Microlight plane crashes on golf course in UK's Southport, 1 reportedly killed

12 April 2019 05:05 (UTC+04:00)

UK police said, as cited by Reuters, that at least one person was killed when a microlight aircraft crashed on Thursday evening at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, Merseyside, in northwest England, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Local authorities said that they have launched an investigation into the incident, adding that they were also in the process of identifying the victim, according to Reuters.

The aircraft is reportedly believed to have hit the ground before bursting into flames. However, it was not immediately clear how many people were on board.

According to The Daily Mail, police officers shut down country roads around the course as paramedics and fire crews attended to the crash. Steve Coulton, secretary of the Ince Blundell Flying Club, which is based eight miles south of the golf course, said all the club's pilots were safe, and none were involved in the incident, according to The Daily Mail.

Royal Birkdale is one of England's most famous golf clubs and regularly hosts the Open Championship, doing so most recently in 2017.

