Queen agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can go it alone

14 January 2020 01:41 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

She said there would be a transition period during which the couple would spend time in Britain and Canada, adding there was more work to be done on finalizing future arrangements for the couple.

