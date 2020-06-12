Spain reports no COVID-19 deaths for 4th consecutive day

The Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare on Thursday reported no new deaths from COVID-19 for a fourth consecutive day, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, a total of 27,136 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain, with 32 people losing their lives to the virus in the past seven days.

The ministry also reported 156 new cases detected by PCR tests, which discover if the coronavirus is active in the body. The figure was down from 164 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 99 were in the regions of Madrid and Catalonia.

As of Thursday, Spain reported a total of 242,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19.