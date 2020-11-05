Germany reports record daily increase in COVID-19 cases

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany increased by a record 19,990 within one day to a total of 597,583, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention (Robert Koch Institute, RKI) said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Germany rose by 118 in the past 24 hours to a total of 10,930 on Thursday, according to the RKI.

Germany is currently in a month-long lockdown to slow the spread of the virus. The country has to "pull the emergency brake" to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control, said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn at a press conference on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 tests (PCR, or polymerase chain reaction samples) waiting to be analyzed has increased almost fivefold over the last three weeks, according to the RKI. On Wednesday, 69 laboratories in Germany reported a backlog of 98,931 samples yet to be processed.

Laboratories across Germany have also reported problems with the delivery of reagents, plastic consumables and pipette tips, according to the RKI.

The increase in the number of test samples means longer processing times, "with possible consequences for the prompt notification of the result to the persons affected, as well as a greater delay in reporting to the health authorities," the RKI noted.