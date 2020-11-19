Serbia reports record-high number of new daily coronavirus cases

Serbia has reported a record high number of new daily coronavirus cases, according to the country’s Health Ministry, Trend reports citing TASS.

The number of cases rose by 6,109 to 104,097 in the past 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, 29 coronavirus patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 1,110. As many as 186 patients remain hooked up to ventilators.

Over 1,573,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Serbia so far.

The Serbian government ordered that all entertainment facilities, shopping malls and stores must be closed between 9 pm and 5 am in an attempt to prevent the infection from spreading. The authorities earlier limited to five the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors.