European Commission's President calls President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. On February 12, the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen made a phone call to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports citing Twitter publication of Ursula von der Leyen.

"I spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone to convey my deepest condolences to the people of Türkiye for the catastrophic loss of life and destruction caused by the devastating earthquake, and discuss additional support.

Europe is by your side," she wrote.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake has reached 29,605, and more than 80,000 injured.