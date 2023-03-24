Bordeaux town hall set on fire in France pension protests (VIDEO)

Bordeaux town hall has been set on fire as French protests continued over plans to raise the pension age, Trend reports citing BBC News.

More than a million people took to the streets across France on Thursday, with 119,000 in Paris, according to figures from the interior ministry.

Police fired tear gas at protesters in the capital and 80 people were arrested across the country.

The protests were sparked by legislation raising the retirement age by two years to 64.

Fire engulfed what appeared to be the front door of the town hall in the south west city of Bordeaux on Thursday evening after a day of protests and clashes.

It wasn't clear who was responsible for the blaze, which was quickly put out by firefighters.