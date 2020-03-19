Israel shuts borders to all foreigners in COVID-19 mitigation measures

Israel has shut its borders to all foreigners in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which is nearing 500 cases, The Population Immigration and Border Authority said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"After receiving the recommendation of the Health Ministry, it was decided that beginning today, the entry of foreigners who are not Israeli citizens or permanent residents will not be allowed", the authority said in a statement.

The stipulation repeals earlier edicts that allow entry for foreigners who can prove an ability to self-isolate.

Authorities also moved to shut border crossings with neighboring Egypt and Jordan, the Times of Israel reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day prior said that authorities will not order a total lockdown but advised citizens to remain indoors. Meetings of over 10 people have also been canceled.

Israel currently has over 430 cases of coronavirus infection, with no deaths reported so far.