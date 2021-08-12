Israeli PM urges Pfizer CEO to speed up vaccine approval for children under 12

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday asked Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla over a phone to expedite the regulatory approval of the company's coronavirus vaccine for children under 12, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bourla said that he sees "great importance in the possibility of vaccinating children," and the company "has been doing its best to speed up the process," according to a statement from Bennett's office.

Bennett and Bourla also discussed Israel's third booster rollout to people over 60.

In early August, Israel became the first country in the world to offer a third dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for people over 60.

About 58 percent of the country's 9 million population has been doubled-vaccinated, most of it with the Pfizer vaccine.

Daily new infections have reached 5,946 cases in Israel, with 421 of them being in serious condition, according to the Health Ministry on Thursday.

Israel's cabinet has repeatedly declared it hopes that boosting the vaccination rates will help avoid further lockdowns.