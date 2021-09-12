Israel-UAE trade tops half bln USD in H1

Trade volume between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached 523.2 million U.S. dollars in the first half of 2021, according to a report issued by the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), the country's largest business and employers' organization, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is a jump of about 177 percent compared to a trade figure of 188.9 million dollars recorded throughout all 2020.

Excluding diamonds, trade between the two countries totaled 229 million dollars in January-June, up 143 percent from 94.2 million dollars in all 2020.

Israeli imports from the UAE jumped almost threefold in the first half to 342.2 million dollars compared to all of 2020, while without diamonds, the imports amounted to 178.6 million dollars, an increase of about 136 percent.

Israeli exports to the UAE rose 145 percent to 181 million dollars in the first half, while without diamonds the exports rose 174 percent to 50.4 million dollars.

Israel and the UAE signed on Sept. 15, 2020 a historic normalization deal at the White House.