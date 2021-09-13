Gaza militants fire rocket towards Israel

A rocket was fired on Sunday evening from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Israel's army said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System," an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

The rocket triggered sirens in the southern city of Sderot and the area near the coastal Palestinian enclave.

No group immediately assumed responsibility for the attack.

Militants in Gaza also fired rockets at southern Israel on Friday and Saturday nights, while Israel carried out nightly airstrikes against Hamas sites, saying the strikes were a response.