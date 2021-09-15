Israeli PM to address UN General Assembly: office
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 27, his office said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"The prime minister will address issues related to national security and regional issues," the prime minister's office said in a statement.
The trip comes a month after Bennett's first visit to Washington, during which he met U.S. President Joe Biden.
