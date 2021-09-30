Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Thu night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Thursday night at midnight October 1, 2021 by NIS 0.08 to NIS 6.39 per liter, the Ministry of Energy has announced. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

As oil prices worldwide rise above $80 per barrel for the first time in three years, gasoline prices have risen almost every month over the past year, except last month when they fell NIS 0.05 per liter. The price of gasoline in Israel has risen from a low point of NIS 4.79 in May 2020, during the early stages of the Covid-19 economic crisis. Goldman Sachs analysts believe that the price of a barrel of oil will rise above $90.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.07 to NIS 5.46 on Thursday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.