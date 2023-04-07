Israeli PM Netanyahu says enemies will pay for acts of aggression

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed his country’s enemies would “pay a price” following a barrage of rockets from Lebanon that was blamed on Palestinian groups, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“We will strike our enemies and they will pay the price for any act of aggression,” Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting, according to a short video statement released by his office.

A barrage of 34 rockets was fired at Israel from Lebanon on the Jewish holiday of Passover.

“We have no intention of changing the status quo on the Temple Mount,” he said, referring to a current arrangement that allows Jews to visit the site but not pray there.

“We are calling for calming the situation and we will take strong action against extremists who use violence there,” Netanyahu added.