Russia ready to work with all countries on basis of trust: Putin

24 December 2017 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is ready to work with all countries on the basis of trust and equality, but it would not sacrifice security of its people or national interests, Russia's President Vladimir Putin told the United Russia Party's congress on Saturday, TASS reported.

"We shall continue the open and honest foreign policy, and together with partners will strengthen the Eurasian Economic Union, promote our initiative to form a new wide integration - the big Eurasian partnership," he said. "We are ready to work with all countries both in the West and in the East on the basis of trust and equality, but we shall never sacrifice security of our people or national interests of our people."

"We have never sought confrontation with anybody!" Putin stressed.

