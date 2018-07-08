4 boys of 13 trapped in northern Thai cave extracted

8 July 2018 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Four boys emerged from the cave in northern Thailand where 12 young footballers and their coach had been trapped for more than two weeks, an unnamed rescuer said on Sunday night, Xinhua reported.

The rescued boys were taken to a field hospital near the cave in Thailand's northern Chiang Rai Province. Helicopters were seen hovering above the cave site.

The source said the boys had been taken to hospital by the helicopters.

Some 13 foreign cave diving experts entered the cave to launch the rescue operation at 10 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Sunday. The boys and their coach would be dived out of the flooded cave.

The 12 footballers, aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, 25, went missing in the cave in Chiang Rai Province on June 23. They were located on a small cliff about four km away from the cave entrance when the search entered the ninth day on July 2.

Related news
Rescuers begin operation to bring out 13 trapped in Thai cave
World 08:37
Thailand resumes search for soccer team trapped in flooded cave
Other News 26 June 08:44
Whale dies after swallowing 80 plastic bags
World 3 June 05:05
Consul General of Uzbekistan in Bangkok appointed
Uzbekistan 25 May 12:52
Chain bombs hit southern Thailand, several injured
Other News 20 May 21:11
PM: Thailand keen to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan to strengthen bilateral relations
Politics 27 April 20:53
Fire kills 20 Myanmar migrant workers on bus in Thailand
Other News 30 March 12:24
Thai central bank restricts cryptocurrency trading
Business 13 February 06:12
Thailand bans smoking on 24 popular beaches
Other News 1 February 06:25