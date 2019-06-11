At least 95 killed in central Mali village attack

11 June 2019 00:50 (UTC+04:00)

Attackers believed to belong to the Fulani ethnic group raided a rival Dogon village in central Mali overnight, killing at least 95 people and burning houses to the ground, local and government officials said, Trend reported citing Reuters.

Violence between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders has killed hundreds since January, including an attack in March in which gunmen killed more than 150 Fulani, one of the worst acts of bloodshed in Mali’s recent history.

United Nations peacekeepers provided air support earlier on Monday to efforts by “the Malian government to prevent further attacks,” U.N. spokeswoman Eri Kaneko told reporters in New York.

Sunday’s raid took place in the Sangha district, where Fulanis from the neighboring Bankass district descended on a Dogon village after dark, Bankass mayor Moulaye Guindo told Reuters on Monday.

“Armed men, apparently Fulani, fired at the population and burnt the village,” said Siriam Kanoute, an official for the nearby town of Bandiagara.

Sangha mayor Ali Dolo told Reuters 95 charred bodies had been found so far, but that the death toll was likely to rise as the village was still ablaze.

“On a population of around 300 inhabitants, only 50 responded to the roll call,” said Dolo.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was outraged by the attack and called on all parties in Mali to “show restraint and to refrain from retaliatory acts,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

A security ministry spokesman confirmed the attack, but said the assailants had not been identified. The government later vowed to find those responsible.

“The government of Mali presents its deepest condolences to mourning families and assures all measures will be taken to arrest and punish the authors of this carnage,” the communications ministry said in a statement.

Malian authorities have come under fire for failing to disarm militias or beat back Islamist insurgents. Rights groups have also accused the Malian army of conducting extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, torture and arbitrary arrests against suspected sympathizers of jihadist groups.

Violence between Fulani and rival communities has compounded an already dire security situation in Mali’s semi-arid and desert regions, which are used as a base by groups with ties to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Those groups have exploited ethnic rivalries in Mali and its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger in recent years to boost recruitment and extend their influence over vast swathes of territory.

The Malian government is seen as having lost its grip over parts of the country having outsourced the fight against jihadists to vigilante groups with scores to settle.

The Dogon suspect the Fulani of harboring Islamist militants, charges the Fulani deny.

French forces intervened in Mali, a former French colony, in 2013 to push back a jihadist advance from the north but the militants have since regrouped.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Attack on Mali army base kills 11 soldiers
Other News 22 April 01:18
Malian PM, gov't step down after violence in village
Other News 19 April 06:58
At least 134 Fulani herders killed in central Mali's worst violence yet
Other News 24 March 11:16
At least 110 Fulani herders killed in central Mali's worst violence yet
Other News 23 March 22:44
UN chief condemns attack against peacekeepers in Mali
Other News 24 February 07:58
Attack on base in Mali kills 8 peacekeepers: UN
Other News 20 January 20:41
Latest
Pentagon gets 8.8% discount in $34 billion F-35 jet deal
US 00:03
One dead after helicopter crash lands on roof of midtown Manhattan building
US 10 June 23:25
Chinese businessmen launch factory complex in rural Germany
China 10 June 22:57
Azerbaijan's transit revenues growing
Oil&Gas 10 June 22:26
India's vice president calls for revamping education system
Other News 10 June 22:12
Airstrikes kill 11 militants in E. Afghanistan
Other News 10 June 21:39
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 10 June 19:43
Ilham Aliyev phones Kazakh President
Politics 10 June 19:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Kazakhstan
Politics 10 June 19:04