UN chief condemns deadly attack in central Mali

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack in central Mali that killed at least 95 civilians, his spokesman said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

In a note to the press, Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general is outraged by the reports that at least 95 civilians, including women and children, have been killed and many injured following an attack Sunday on Sobanou-Kou village in the Mopti region of central Mali.

"He strongly condemns this attack and calls on the Malian authorities to investigate this tragedy and to bring the perpetrators to justice," Dujarric said.

Guterres appealed to all Malian stakeholders to show restraint and to refrain from retaliatory acts, and urged the government and all actors to engage in intercommunal dialogue to resolve tensions and differences, he added.