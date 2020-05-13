Singapore reports 884 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 884 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 24,671, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, four were cases in the community, three were work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 877 were work permit holders residing in dormitories.

There were no imported cases.

A total of 626 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 3,851 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 1,132 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and 20 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.