Singapore reports 219 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 219 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 42,955, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new cases, 98 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

Meanwhile, 221 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 36,825 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 183 confirmed cases who are still in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. A total of 5,921 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.