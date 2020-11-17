6.3-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

Other News 17 November 2020 08:26 (UTC+04:00)
6.3-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

A 6.3-magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's western West Sumatra province on Tuesday morning, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The quake struck at 8:44 a.m. Jakarta time (0144 GMT) with the epicenter at 109 km southwest Tuapejat of the province and the shallow at 10 km under sea bed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets
Georgian Railway reveals financial results for 9 months of 2020
Georgian Railway reveals financial results for 9 months of 2020
Georgia records 3 157 new coronavirus cases, 3 230 recoveries, 30 deaths
Georgia records 3 157 new coronavirus cases, 3 230 recoveries, 30 deaths
Loading Bars
Latest
6.3-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued Other News 08:26
Number of COVID-19 cases climbs up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:57
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 06:11
Iran may extend ban on Caspian sturgeon fishing Business 05:01
Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 tops 166,000 Other News 03:48
Moscow’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 7,900 Russia 02:39
4 Iranian companies start human trials for COVID-19 vaccine: minister Iran 01:53
Canadian COVID-19 cases to break 300,000 mark Other News 00:58
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared on her Instagram page footages from Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 00:40
Azerbaijan marks National Revival Day Politics 00:01
Georgian Railway reveals financial results for 9 months of 2020 Transport 16 November 23:57
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 528,000 in past day - WHO World 16 November 23:52
Turkey registers 3,316 new COVID-19 patients, 417,594 in total Turkey 16 November 23:16
Georgia records 3 157 new coronavirus cases, 3 230 recoveries, 30 deaths Georgia 16 November 21:41
Manufacturing industry becomes most popular sector for innovations in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16 November 21:30
Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope World 16 November 21:23
Kyrgyz FM meets with Ambassador of India Kyrgyzstan 16 November 20:44
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to open branches in districts liberated from Armenian occupation Finance 16 November 20:31
Iran applying new system to combat money laundering Finance 16 November 20:30
Turkey says Azerbaijan slows down import of domestic cement Turkey 16 November 20:29
Cotton growing becomes most profitable sector of agriculture in Azerbaijan Economy 16 November 19:55
Cargo exported by air decreases to/from Azerbaijan Transport 16 November 19:54
Export of fish and seafood increases in Azerbaijan Business 16 November 19:36
BP in Georgia focuses on safe, reliable pipeline operations delivering energy to region and int'l markets Oil&Gas 16 November 19:20
Tangerine harvest begins in Georgia Business 16 November 19:03
Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Methanol discloses amount of exported products Oil&Gas 16 November 19:00
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Fuzuli, Jabrayil liberated from occupation (PHOTO) Politics 16 November 18:59
Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 16 November 18:45
Al Jazeera prepares footage on Armenian troops’ withdrawal from Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 November 18:42
Azerbaijan increases volume of exported gas Oil&Gas 16 November 18:38
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 17 Oil&Gas 16 November 18:37
Wood Mackenzie is positive on outlook for TAP expansion Oil&Gas 16 November 18:27
One of main economic problems in Iran - inflation, says Iranian expert Finance 16 November 18:07
Iran to expand ties with Pakistan Business 16 November 17:56
Azerbaijan's export of oil products edges down Oil&Gas 16 November 17:54
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover drops Business 16 November 17:54
Iran, Iraq aim to boost trade to $20B a year Business 16 November 17:49
Putin informs Macron on stabilization of situation in Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 November 17:45
Azerbaijan sees growth in number of job seekers from Turkey Turkey 16 November 17:43
Subsistence minimum for average household up in Georgia Business 16 November 17:37
Net debt of Georgia Capital PLC increases Business 16 November 17:37
Lending to real estate sector increases in Azerbaijan per annum Finance 16 November 17:36
Share of electrified railway sections in Uzbekistan up Transport 16 November 17:33
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of electrical equipment Tenders 16 November 17:30
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rises in Iran Finance 16 November 17:29
Uzbekneftegaz eyes to increase natural gas production at Savatli field in Bukhara region Oil&Gas 16 November 17:29
Turkey issues 9M2020 data on cargo movement via local ports from UAE Turkey 16 November 17:27
Petrochemistry - one of priority spheres of development of fuel and energy complex – Kazakh Energy Ministry Oil&Gas 16 November 17:23
Uzbekistan Airways increases flights frequency to Dubai Transport 16 November 17:13
Turkey reveals data on cargo handling via its Iskenderun port Turkey 16 November 17:12
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC cuts operational expenses Transport 16 November 17:10
Turkey reveals 9M2020 volume of maritime bentonite shipment Turkey 16 November 17:07
Kazakhstan doubles crude petroleum oil exports to Spain Business 16 November 17:05
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP drops over 9M2020 Business 16 November 17:01
Ceasefire in Karabakh being observed along entire line of contact - Russian MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 November 16:59
Azerbaijan Railway ups revenues from cargo transportation in 2019 Transport 16 November 16:55
Export of men's textile clothing of Turkmenistan to EAEU increased Business 16 November 16:43
Georgia Capital PLC talks about its total portfolio value Business 16 November 16:38
Kazakhstan's ferroalloy plant launches another furnace increasing output capacities Business 16 November 16:36
Azerbaijan confirms 605 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 November 16:34
Azerbaijani Central Bank talks advantages of introducing instant payment system in country Finance 16 November 16:31
Georgia reveals volume of exported apples Business 16 November 16:29
Turkish Ministry of Health opens tender to create medical laboratory in Van province Turkey 16 November 16:27
Azerbaijan's Azerishig to supply electricity to Govhar Agha Mosque in liberated Shusha city (VİDEO) Society 16 November 16:22
Kazakhstan implementing 'Smart city' digital projects in transport, construction sectors Business 16 November 16:19
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy agrometeorological stations via tender Tenders 16 November 16:16
Armenian PM dismisses foreign minister Armenia 16 November 16:10
Georgian commercial banks’ revenues in loan fines and penalties halve Finance 16 November 16:09
Turkmenistan doubles export of petroleum products to EAEU Business 16 November 16:07
Number of restored small mines in Iran announced Business 16 November 16:00
Azerbaijan to partake in 'CIS: Restart' export forum Business 16 November 15:59
Bulgaria to start purchasing Azerbaijani gas from January 2021 Oil&Gas 16 November 15:56
France raises import of cement from Turkey over 10M2020 Turkey 16 November 15:52
OPEC+ starts meetings to weigh further steps to support market Oil&Gas 16 November 15:48
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy software via tender Tenders 16 November 15:45
Ramco company wins construction tender announced by Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry Construction 16 November 15:43
Kazakhstan's largest oil pipeline company reports increase in net profit Oil&Gas 16 November 15:41
Romania maintains commitment towards projects with Kazakhstan Business 16 November 15:40
Azerbaijani police detains persons violating martial law in Jabrayil city Azerbaijan 16 November 15:37
Georgia reveals volume of exported hazelnuts Business 16 November 15:37
Gazprombank unveils forecast for economic recovery in Azerbaijan Finance 16 November 15:31
Azerbaijan's ADY Express LLC reveals ten-month cargo handling volumes Transport 16 November 15:30
Armenia to be held internationally-legally accountable - economic expert Politics 16 November 15:20
Deutsche Bank AG maintains contacts with Turkmen partners to identify eligible projects Finance 16 November 15:02
Iran discloses number of wells used to gas extraction at South Pars field Oil&Gas 16 November 15:00
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 16 Society 16 November 14:56
Money transfers to Georgia up in October 2020 Finance 16 November 14:46
Kazakhstan's SaryarkaAutoProm car-assembling plant doubles output Transport 16 November 14:46
Georgian wine producer Nekresi postpones development plan of chateau Finance 16 November 14:32
Iran encourages low power consumption in industrial sector Business 16 November 14:25
Iran unveils volume of its investments on South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 16 November 14:20
Britain, EU have 7-10 days to find Brexit breakthrough, says Ireland Europe 16 November 14:19
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan eyeing to increase mutual trade by 2023 Business 16 November 14:18
Georgian "August" company to launch natural juices Business 16 November 14:13
CEO of Global Event Mobility & Management Solutions sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 16 November 14:10
Aramco extended $8 billion revolving loans this year Arab World 16 November 14:07
Kazakhstan-based ArcelorMittal Temirtau to reduce operations impact on environment Business 16 November 14:05
Georgian confectionery manufacturer Barambo reveals its revenue Business 16 November 14:03
Azerbaijani citizens buy more real estate in Turkey over 10M2020 Business 16 November 13:57
All news