6.3-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
A 6.3-magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's western West Sumatra province on Tuesday morning, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The quake struck at 8:44 a.m. Jakarta time (0144 GMT) with the epicenter at 109 km southwest Tuapejat of the province and the shallow at 10 km under sea bed.
