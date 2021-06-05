India to promote biofuel ethanol for better environment

Other News 5 June 2021 18:42 (UTC+04:00)
India to promote biofuel ethanol for better environment

India will focus on achieving the target of 20 percent blending of the biofuel ethanol in petrol by 2025, five years ahead of the initial target, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday on the occasion of the World Environment Day, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Addressing a virtual event, Modi said that ethanol blending has helped farmers in the country, particularly the sugarcane farmers. "Modern technology-based plants are also being set up in the country to make ethanol from agricultural waste."

Releasing a detailed roadmap for the development of the ethanol sector on the occasion, Modi said that ethanol has become one of the major priorities of the 21st century India.

According to him, the focus on ethanol use is having a better impact on the environment as well as on the lives of farmers.

Earlier the resolve was to achieve the target of blending 20 percent ethanol by 2030, but now it has been five years ahead of the original schedule, he said, adding that till 2014, on an average, only 1.5 percent of ethanol could be blended in India which has now reached about 8.5 percent.

"In 2013-14, about 38 crore litres of ethanol were purchased in the country which has now grown to more than 320 crore litres. A large part of this eightfold increase in ethanol procurement has benefitted the sugarcane farmers of the country."

Modi also said that India is a proponent of climate justice and is moving ahead with a global vision like the founding of International Solar Alliance (ISA) for realizing the vision of One Sun, One World, One Grid and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiative.

He said that India is aware of the challenges that were being faced due to climate change and is also working actively.

Modi spoke about the hard and soft approaches taken to fight climate change, saying the country's capacity for renewable energy has increased by more than 250 percent in the last six-seven years. Especially the capacity of solar energy has increased by about 15 times in the last six years.

Laying focus on India's increasing dependence on clean and renewable energy, Modi reminded the people about the impact of distributing more than 370 million LED bulbs and more than 2.3 million energy efficient fans.

"By providing free gas connections and by providing electricity connections to millions of the poor, their dependence on wood has greatly reduced. Apart from reducing pollution, it has also helped a lot in improving the health and strengthening environmental protection," he said.

Modi stressed that economy and ecology both could go together and move forward.

India's forests have also increased by 15,000 square km in the last few years, while the number of tigers in the country have doubled, and the number of leopards have also increased by about 60 percent in the last few years.

Meanwhile, in an article published in English daily "The Hindu" on Saturday, COP26 (the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties) President Alok Sharma mentioned that India has had a strong record on tackling climate change, including impressive domestic targets to have 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

India has also quadrupled wind and solar capacity in the last decade.

He further said that India played a critical role in delivering the landmark Paris Agreement.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative On Reduced Near-Term Fiscal And External Risks
Uzbekistan Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative On Reduced Near-Term Fiscal And External Risks
Kazakhstan’s LLC opens tender for server equipment repair
Kazakhstan’s LLC opens tender for server equipment repair
Construction of high-voltage line of station underway at Uzbek TTP
Construction of high-voltage line of station underway at Uzbek TTP
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative On Reduced Near-Term Fiscal And External Risks Uzbekistan 20:06
France boosts chemicals imports from Turkey Turkey 19:37
Georgia reveals real GDP growth rate Business 19:36
Kazakhstan’s LLC opens tender for server equipment repair Tenders 19:17
Iran's exports to Qatar down Business 19:16
Construction of high-voltage line of station underway at Uzbek TTP Oil&Gas 19:16
Armenia must disclose landmine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Israeli expert Politics 19:14
Foreign visitors to UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku to submit negative COVID test Society 19:08
Winners of Formula 1 Qualifying Session at Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced Society 19:04
Italian MPs demand that Armenia provides mine maps of Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO) Politics 19:03
India to promote biofuel ethanol for better environment Other News 18:42
Uzbekneftegaz launches unit for cleaning gases from sulfur at Mubarek gas processing plant Oil&Gas 18:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 5 Society 18:03
Azerbaijan confirms 108 more COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries Society 17:58
Georgian Parliament Speaker meets Austrian Ambassador Georgia 17:21
Another crash takes place at F-1 Qualifying Session of Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO) Society 17:21
Azerbaijani National Platform of Eastern Partnership CSF appeals to int'l community Politics 17:21
Turkey boosts exports of defense products Turkey 17:01
Iran to increase housing loan Business 17:01
Uzbekneftegaz reveals prices of petrol supplied for exchange trading for May 31 – June 4 Oil&Gas 17:00
F-1 Qualifying Session of Azerbaijan Grand Prix records first crash (PHOTO) Society 16:44
Khudafarin dam on Iran-Azerbaijan border to be filled soon Oil&Gas 16:36
Azerbaijani FM meets with diplomats going abroad on rotation basis (PHOTO) Politics 16:32
Formula 1 Qualifying Session being held in Baku at Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO) Society 16:31
Armenia, contrary to international law, refuses to provide maps of mines - French senator Politics 15:52
Civilian casualties of landmines must be prevented - EU spokesperson Politics 15:51
UK to protect population before donating vaccines abroad - minister Europe 15:02
Delta Air Lines flight diverted to New Mexico after passenger tries to breach cockpit US 15:02
Azerbaijan boosts cotton exports Business 14:57
Baku hosts funeral ceremony for Azerbaijani martyr journalist (PHOTO) Society 14:55
Azerbaijan to lift restrictions for Russian and Turkish citizens traveling to country Azerbaijan 14:54
Winners of third practice session of F1 announced at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Azerbaijan 14:50
Georgia almost doubles imports of cars from Turkey Turkey 14:50
Armenia still engaged in terrorism, sabotage at state-level - Pakistani expert Politics 14:48
Release of Russian policeman who killed young Azerbaijani - flagrant violation of international law - Georgian expert Georgia 14:44
With fighting concluded, not single land mine in Karabakh should remain in ground - Jason Epstein Politics 14:43
Number coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 9,145 per day Russia 14:41
Red Bull Racing pilot crashes at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 14:29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 5 Society 14:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:28
Indian PM Modi addresses World Environment Day event; says Ethanol become priority to maintain healthy environment Other News 14:25
Farewell event held for Azerbaijan's AzTV operator who tragically died in Kalbajar (PHOTO) Society 14:18
Azerbaijani public appeals to Russian president on murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani Politics 14:17
Azerbaijani journalists also showed courage in 2020 Karabakh war - president's assistant Politics 14:15
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign protocol on withdrawal of troops from border area Kyrgyzstan 14:02
Third practice session in F1 class kicks off in Baku within Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13:47
FIA Formula 2 First Race winners announced at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Azerbaijan 13:11
Death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar - tragic news in history of European press - Peter Tase Politics 12:50
Russian shipping company completes delivery of oversized cargo to Azerbaijan Transport 12:48
SOCAR says methanol plant project in Russia’s Vysotsk well advanced Oil&Gas 12:37
German low-cost carrier Eurowings launches regular flights in Georgia Transport 12:30
Azerbaijani public honoring memory of journalists killed in mine explosion in Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:30
Azerbaijan to supply hydrogen via Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12:26
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 5 Georgia 12:13
F 2 sprint kicks off in Baku within Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 12:09
Acting US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Georgia Georgia 12:00
Silence of int'l organizations encourages Armenia - editor-in-chief of Trend News Agency Politics 12:00
Number of industrial parks in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province increases Business 11:57
Azerbaijani president's assistant reminds int'l community about UN resoluton in response to tragedy in Kalbajar Politics 11:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:40
Armenian authorities should share landmine maps to ensure that no other journalists become victims - Committee to Protect Journalists Politics 11:39
Important to have full exchange of information for effective demining of Azerbaijani territories - EU Special Representative Politics 11:38
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 11:15
Third stage of state share sale in Coca-Cola Bottlers Uzbekistan completes Uzbekistan 11:12
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export Business 11:12
Uzbekistan to raise minimum size of pensions and benefits Uzbekistan 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices on rise Finance 11:06
Armenia committed crime against media Politics 11:03
Grain harvesting campaign begins in Turkmenistan Business 10:54
Kazakhstan, Poland resuming mutual air flights Transport 10:54
Turkmenistan reveals its GDP growth Finance 10:43
Armenia’s refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan also affects Russia's peacekeeping mission in Karabakh - Russian expert Politics 10:43
Brazilian watchdog approves imports, use of Sputnik V Other News 10:21
Joint efforts needed to demine Azerbaijani liberated territories - member of European Parliament Politics 10:20
Int'l community, especially France must stop unbalanced policy in favor of Armenia - French senator Azerbaijan 10:14
Azerbaijan Republic Veterans Organization issues statement on death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 10:01
Iran's Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refinery announced tender to buy antenna Tenders 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 5 Uzbekistan 09:45
Route of gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria completely cleared Oil&Gas 09:34
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region leads in cucumber export Uzbekistan 09:33
Landmines pose ongoing threat to civilians in Azerbaijani liberated territories - Human Rights Watch Politics 09:17
Georgian Embassy expresses condolences due to death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 09:15
Death of Azerbaijani journalists shows urgent need to demine areas - CoE’s Human Rights Commissioner Politics 09:15
Bodies of journalists killed by mine explosion in Kalbajar district delivered to Baku (PHOTO) Society 09:08
Int'l Campaign to Ban Mine Action comment on death of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 09:01
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan Politics 08:44
1 dead, 7 missing after gas outburst in central China's coal mine Other News 08:38
1,189 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hr Kazakhstan 08:12
Georgia, Ukraine to encourage ferry traffic through Black Sea ports Transport 07:59
Georgian PM meets Turkish Minister of Agriculture Georgia 07:46
Turkey reports 6,169 new COVID-19 cases, 5,276,468 in total Turkey 07:38
Serbia officially starts to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Europe 06:42
Switzerland to issue COVID-19 certificates Europe 05:57
Facebook suspends Trump until 2023, shifts rules for world leaders World 04:55
Chile registers 8,273 new daily COVID-19 cases Other News 03:57
Turkey says discovers more natural gas reserves in Black Sea Turkey 02:58
UK records highest daily COVID-19 cases for over two months Europe 02:05
5.2-magnitude quake hits off east Indonesia Other News 01:12
Iran's auto market is in recession - Auto Dealer Union Business 00:21
Strengthening of Georgian lari is result of opening of economy - Economic Policy Committee Business 00:20
All news