India, Singapore agree to strengthen their strategic partnership

India and Singapore on Thursday held a ministerial-level meeting and reviewed ongoing bilateral engagement between the two countries.



At the meeting, the Indian side was led by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, while the Singaporean side was led by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders reviewed India-Singapore bilateral relationship, spanning across a wide range of areas.



They also discussed cooperation on regional issues and in multilateral fora.



Both leaders expressed commitment to further strengthen India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.



The Minister of State for External Affairs thanked the Singaporean government for facilitating supply of relief material, especially oxygen tanks, which were sent to India for fighting the COVID19 pandemic.