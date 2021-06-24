Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies in hospital at 61
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino, the son of two of the Southeast Asian country's democracy icons, died on Thursday after being hospitalised in Manila, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016.
"It is with profound sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of former Pres. Benigno Aquino," Supreme Court justice Marvic Leonen, who was appointed by Aquino in 2012, said in a statement.
"It was an honor to have served with him. He will be missed," the statement said.
