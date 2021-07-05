Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 5.6 million — WHO

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 5,666,152, according to the data released by the Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The previous update was released on June 25.

The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 145,594. More than 4.9 million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities — 2,062,896 and 61,840, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases — 16,264 and 282,082, respectively. As many as 9,319 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Morocco.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (276,435 cases and 4,331 fatalities). Next are Kenya (185,868 cases and 3,675 deaths), and Nigeria (167,859 cases and 2,121 deaths).