Over 15 killed in road mishap in northern India
More than 15 people died and many injured in a road mishap in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, a local cop confirmed early on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The road accident occurred between a truck and a stationary bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district.
Most of the dead were laborers who were travelling in the bus that broke down on the way to eastern state of Bihar and was parked on roadside when the speeding truck rammed into it.
The private bus carrying the laborers was going from the northern state of Haryana, said the cop, adding that the injured were admitted to a local hospital.
The truck driver fled from the spot after the mishap.
