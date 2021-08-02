India assumes UNSC presidency for August

India on Sunday assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August, when two signature meetings focusing on maritime security, and technology and peacekeeping will be held, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the month, India will organize a high-level videoconference open debate on maritime security. Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, will chair the meeting. A presidential statement is an expected outcome, according to the Security Council Report (SCR), whose mission is to advance the transparency and effectiveness of the Council.

Modi is likely to address the Council on Aug. 9.

Former permanent representative of India to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said that "our prime minister Narendra Modi will be the first Indian PM who has decided to preside over a meeting of UNSC. This is our eighth stint on the UNSC," according to media report.

India is also planning to hold a ministerial-level open debate on technology and peacekeeping. India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will chair the debate. A presidential statement is an anticipated outcome. India may also pursue a resolution on the protection of peacekeepers during the month.

In a video message, India's representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti on Friday talked about New Delhi's agenda. He said India will be organizing signature events in three key areas - maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

Tirumurti added that New Delhi will continue to keep the spotlight on counterterrorism.

The first working day of India's presidency will be on Monday, Aug. 2, when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's program of work for the month.

The Council will continue to follow the developments in Ethiopia (Tigray), Haiti and Myanmar closely during the month. Meetings on these and other issues are possible, according to SCR.